Renowned Singaporean lyricist Yusnor Ef dies at age 87

Cultural Medallion recipient and renowned lyricist Yusnor Ef died on Wednesday (Apr 16) at age 87.

He died at Sengkang General Hospital, according to his daughter Noreeta Mohamed Noor, reported Berita Mediacorp. Noreeta said that her father had complained of breathing difficulties the day before.

Yusnor had been battling chronic heart ailments for more than two decades. He leaves behind his wife Jamila Jan, daughter and three grandchildren.

In a career that spanned more than 50 years, the Singaporean musician wrote lyrics for more than 250 songs such as evergreen Malay pop songs from the 1960s and 1970s. His songs have been recorded by artistes like Anita Sarawak and Ahmad Jais.

In the early days of his career, Yusnor worked with icons, including P Ramlee and Majulah Singapura composer Zubir Said. In fact, it was his mentor and actor P Ramlee, who gave him his pen name “Yusnor Ef”.

He was president and co-founder of Perkamus, the Association of Malay Singers, Composers and Professional Musicians. In addition, he chaired the National Arts Council’s Malay Music Development Committee and had served on the board of directors of the Composers and Authors Society of Singapore (Compass).

Yusnor was also an author and historian who had produced documentaries on Malay music.

In 2011, he was awarded the Cultural Medallion, Singapore’s highest arts honour.

Born Mohd Noor Mohd Yusofe, the lyricist was also affectionately known as Cikgu (teacher in Malay) owing to his time as a Malay teacher on Pulau Brani but more so for the respect he commanded in his profession.

Tributes have poured in. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong posted on Facebook that he was “saddened by the passing of Cultural Medallion recipient and music veteran, Yusnor Ef”.

Mr Wong wrote: “His lyrical brilliance shaped Malay pop music, and his lifelong work helped to preserve and promote Malay heritage in Singapore. I remember fondly the exchanges we had when I was at MCCY. He never failed to remind me about the importance of heritage and how it is the soul of our nation. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his music”.