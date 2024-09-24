British band The Cure to release new single this week

The post-punk rockers also swapped out their old profile picture for a new logo on their social media pages with fans directed to the band's website to sign up to their mailing list.

Frontman Robert Smith previously revealed that the band were working on two distinct records – one of which is Songs Of A Lost World.

Speaking to NME, the 65-year-old artiste said: "So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished.

"Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.

"I know what it’s called – it’s called Songs Of The Lost World. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation."