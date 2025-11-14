Fans praise Wicked star Cynthia Erivo's quick reflexes, saving Ariana Grande from serial event crasher

Amid the chaos that's ensued after serial event crasher Johnson Wen ambushed Ariana Grande at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good, fans have praised co-star Cynthia Erivo's quick reflexes.

Wen, an Australian national infamous for similar pranks on other celebrities, was captured in now-viral clips leaping over the barricade to bypass security guards at Universal Studios Singapore on Thursday (Nov 13) evening.

He is seen dashing up to Grande, before forcefully putting his arm around her, while jumping up and down, leaving the petite actress visibly frozen in shock.

Erivo, despite standing next to co-star Michelle Yeoh, instantly leaps across Yeoh to defend Grande. She shoves Wen away, while Yeoh pulls Grande into her arms.

The two older actresses then huddle around Grande to check if she's okay before continuing their walk on the yellow carpet.

At the same time, security guards are seen pulling Wen away from the women and pinning him to the ground before escorting him out.