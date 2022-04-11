‘I won’t let this go’: Cynthia Koh makes police report after Mercedes is vandalised

Cynthia Koh had a very bad week last week when she found her red Mercedes damaged and vandalised in what appeared to be an intentional act.

The 48-year-old Mediacorp artiste took to Instagram on Friday (Apr 7) to tell her story. She said she had parked her car for the first time at a private estate between 2pm and 6pm the day before and it was vandalised in broad daylight.

According to her Instagram stories, the Mercedes had “very long and deep scratches” on three panels of her car, which Koh suspected was caused by “a key or something very sharp”, and it had a punctured tyre as well.

The My Star Bride actress initially tried to drive to the nearest petrol station to refill the air in her tyre but gave up after the tyre was completely flat. At 10.30pm, the actress found herself “on the verge of tears” as she called the tow truck before heading to the police station to make a report.