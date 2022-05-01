Cynthia Koh remembers her promise to wear 'nothing at all' if she wins a Star Award

Before the Star Awards on Apr 24, Cynthia Koh boldly stated that if she won a Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award, she would "wear nothing at all".

She made the statement at a press conference announcing the top 40 nominees for the popularity awards, while referencing how she'd made headlines in the past year for a daring red carpet outfit.

“I know everyone saw that blue dress I wore, and it must have been memorable. If you vote for me, maybe I’ll wear nothing,” she had quipped.

Well, she ended up winning that trophy – her third in a 30-year career – and of course, she was pretty chuffed.

"This is my best present in 30 years of acting. I don't think it comes late. It comes in exchange for patience and hard work," she told media backstage after the awards show.

