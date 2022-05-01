Cynthia Koh remembers her promise to wear 'nothing at all' if she wins a Star Award
The actress, known for her daring outfits, posted a picture of herself in the buff – just not what you'd expect.
Before the Star Awards on Apr 24, Cynthia Koh boldly stated that if she won a Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award, she would "wear nothing at all".
She made the statement at a press conference announcing the top 40 nominees for the popularity awards, while referencing how she'd made headlines in the past year for a daring red carpet outfit.
“I know everyone saw that blue dress I wore, and it must have been memorable. If you vote for me, maybe I’ll wear nothing,” she had quipped.
Well, she ended up winning that trophy – her third in a 30-year career – and of course, she was pretty chuffed.
"This is my best present in 30 years of acting. I don't think it comes late. It comes in exchange for patience and hard work," she told media backstage after the awards show.
She also commented on the unexpectedly covered-up Moschino dress she was wearing, saying, "I can't reveal everything. Maybe next year I'll reveal some more."
Okay, but what about wearing nothing at all?
The actress finally countered by making an Instagram post on Apr 30 with a carousel of photos from the event, captioned, "I know I promised everyone that if I win, I'll wear nothing at all. Scroll to the last picture. If you are under 18, please seek parental guidance."
What was the last picture?
A black-and-white photo of baby Cynthia in her birthday suit, smiling in a bathtub. Trolled.
Here's the full post on Instagram.