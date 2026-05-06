Disney to hold D23: Asia fan event in Singapore in 2027, featuring 3 days of showcases with Hollywood stars

Disney fans in Singapore will have plenty of reasons to celebrate in 2027, as the famous D23 convention will finally land in the country.

Titled D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the three-day-long extravaganza marks the first D23 Asia event that's hosted in Singapore; previous iterations took place in Japan in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

The event has historically been an avenue for media conglomerate The Walt Disney Company to give fans sneak peeks of its upcoming works, as well as for stars and directors to interact with attendees. Interactive experiences and special merchandise are also available at D23 events.