Disney to hold D23: Asia fan event in Singapore in 2027, featuring 3 days of showcases with Hollywood stars
Titled D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the three-day-long extravaganza marks the first D23 Asia event that's hosted in Singapore.
Disney fans in Singapore will have plenty of reasons to celebrate in 2027, as the famous D23 convention will finally land in the country.
Titled D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the three-day-long extravaganza marks the first D23 Asia event that's hosted in Singapore; previous iterations took place in Japan in 2013, 2015 and 2018.
The event has historically been an avenue for media conglomerate The Walt Disney Company to give fans sneak peeks of its upcoming works, as well as for stars and directors to interact with attendees. Interactive experiences and special merchandise are also available at D23 events.
According to a press release sent by The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday (May 6), the upcoming D23 Asia event in Singapore will feature "top stars and storytellers from Hollywood and around the world".
Carol Choi, executive vice president of integrated marketing & APAC original strategy at The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, added that the event will offer exclusive previews of APAC originals for Disney+ and “the opportunity to hear directly from the creative talent behind our shows”.
In a statement, Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer of The Walt Disney Company, said: “Bringing D23 to Singapore reflects the incredible passion of Disney fans across Asia Pacific and our desire to meet them where they are.
“D23 Asia will bring these fans together as a community to celebrate the powerful connection they have with our stories, characters, and experiences, and to get an exciting look at what lies ahead.”
More details, including ticketing and programming information, will be announced at a later date. CNA Lifestyle has reached out to The Walt Disney Company for more information.