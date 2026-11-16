Tickets for Disney's D23 Asia event in Singapore go on sale from Nov 24, prices start at S$69

Disney fans, it's time to start planning for D23 Asia.

Tickets for D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from Jun 25 to 27, 2027, will go on sale from Nov 24, with prices starting at S$69 for a one-day pass.

The three-day event will bring together experiences from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+ and Hulu, including previews of upcoming projects, announcements, live entertainment and merchandise.

Fans can expect more than 15 themed experiences, along with three nightly Premiere Stage showcases featuring major presentations and entertainment. There will also be activities across the Storytellers Stage, Talent Central and Spotlight Stage, while the D23 Marketplace will offer exclusive merchandise.

HOW MUCH DO D23 TICKETS COST?

Tickets will be sold exclusively through Klook, with several options depending on how many days visitors plan to attend and whether they want access to the Premiere Stage.

The basic Convention Pass starts at S$69 (US$53.50) for one day, S$138 for two days and S$207 for all three days. It includes access to the convention floor, where visitors can explore the themed experiences and shop for merchandise. The Convention Pass does not include a seat at the Premiere Stage showcases.

For fans who want to attend the main presentations, the Convention + Premiere Stage Pass includes convention floor access and a guaranteed seat at that day's showcase. Prices start at S$129 for a one-day Category 4 pass and go up to S$747 for a three-day Category 1 pass.

There is also a Platinum Pass priced at S$989, which includes three-day convention access, preferred Category 1 seating at all three Premiere Stage showcases and an exclusive D23 Asia gift pack. Only 200 Platinum Passes will be available.

All listed prices are subject to prevailing GST and Klook's applicable booking fees.