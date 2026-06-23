BigBang's Daesung denies dating rumours with Kara's Youngji

South Korean agency RND Company, which manages BigBang member Daesung, has shut down dating rumours between the 37-year-old singer and Kara member Youngji, 31.

Speculation first emerged online after the two K-pop stars were spotted sitting closely together at girl group Mamamoo's concert in Seoul over the weekend. However, later pictures revealed that Hyojung, a member of the girl group Oh My Girl, was also seated with the pair.

In a statement to South Korean media outlets on Monday (Jun 22), RND Company said: “Daesung and Youngji became acquainted through the YouTube content series Zip Daesung and attended a Mamamoo concert together. They are simply close colleagues, and the dating rumors are not true.”