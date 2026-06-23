BigBang's Daesung denies dating rumours with Kara's Youngji
The rumours first spread online after the two celebrities were spotted sitting together at K-pop girl group Mamamoo's recent concert in South Korea.
South Korean agency RND Company, which manages BigBang member Daesung, has shut down dating rumours between the 37-year-old singer and Kara member Youngji, 31.
Speculation first emerged online after the two K-pop stars were spotted sitting closely together at girl group Mamamoo's concert in Seoul over the weekend. However, later pictures revealed that Hyojung, a member of the girl group Oh My Girl, was also seated with the pair.
In a statement to South Korean media outlets on Monday (Jun 22), RND Company said: “Daesung and Youngji became acquainted through the YouTube content series Zip Daesung and attended a Mamamoo concert together. They are simply close colleagues, and the dating rumors are not true.”
Zip Daesung is a YouTube series hosted by Daesung, in which he regularly interviews celebrities – especially K-pop idols. Youngji has made several appearances on Zip Daesung, including in an episode where she accompanied her Kara bandmate Jiyoung, who openly spoke about having a crush on Daesung.
Nonetheless, Daesung and Youngji have been praised for their chemistry in the Zip Daesung videos. According to Daesung, his BigBang groupmate Taeyang had even told him that he "should hit it off" with Youngji.
Daesung, along with the other members of BigBang, G-Dragon and Taeyang, will return to Singapore this October to stage their 20th anniversary concert at the National Stadium. More details, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.