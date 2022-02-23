Logo
Daft Punk returns to social media, releases deluxe Homework album
The iconic French dance music duo had announced their split a year ago.

Daft Punk at the 56th Grammy Awards on Jan 26, 2014. (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

23 Feb 2022 08:28AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 08:28AM)
Exactly one year after French duo Daft Punk shocked fans by announcing an unceremonious split, they've returned to social media, hosting a one-day-only livestream of a 1997 show on Twitch.

The era-defining dancefloor act began the livestream at 2:22 Pacific time – and on 02-22-22 no less – sharing rare footage from their Dec 12, 1997 show in Los Angeles when they played the set without their iconic helmets.

Daft Punk also released a deluxe anniversary edition of their debut album Homework, which came out 25 years ago.

From Da Funk in 1995 to Get Lucky in 2013, Daft Punk became the torch-bearers for French house music across the globe, winning six Grammy awards and pioneering the monumental sound-and-light shows that came to characterise the electronic dance movement (EDM) of recent years.

They did so while almost never revealing their faces: The ubiquitous helmets became another much-copied trope of EDM stars, but also afforded Thomas Bangalter, 47, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, 48, freedom from the fame that quickly encircled them.

Their fourth and last album, 2013's Random Access Memories, was a phenomenal success, winning them four Grammys the following year including best record for Get Lucky, the millions-selling lead single featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

Source: AFP/mm

