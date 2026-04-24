Twice's Dahyun rejoining group mates at Tokyo concert, while Chaeyoung hints at comeback

Meanwhile, member Chaeyoung took to fan platform Bubble earlier this week to seemingly confirm her participation at the Tokyo concert.

When a fan asked if they would be able to see her at the stadium this weekend, Chaeyoung replied, “You can see it”, as per the in-app translation.

She missed the US leg of the tour after injuring her back just before she was set to depart for the group's concert in Orlando, Florida.

Several other members have faced health issues during the tour. Chaeyoung had previously also taken a break from October to December last year due to vasovagal syncope – a form of fainting due to drops in heart rate and blood pressure. Jeongyeon and Mina also missed selected stops.

More recently, Momo underwent a tooth extraction in Chicago after experiencing severe pain, while Mina had her wisdom teeth removed in March and wore a veil during the Taipei show to conceal swelling.

The group performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12 last year.