Twice member Dahyun is currently in Singapore, reportedly to film a show with several celebrities. The 28-year-old singer-actress was spotted at South Korea's Incheon International Airport on Wednesday (Nov 25) afternoon, leaving the country. In a text on the fan messaging app Bubble, Dahyun confirmed that she was heading to Singapore.

Hours later, at about 8.40pm, Dahyun updated fans, saying that she had landed in Singapore and that it "was hot".