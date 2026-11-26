Twice's Dahyun currently in Singapore, reportedly to film a show with Culinary Class Wars winner Choi Kang-rok
On Wednesday (Nov 25) night, Dahyun confirmed in a text on the fan messaging platform Bubble that she had landed in Singapore.
Twice member Dahyun is currently in Singapore, reportedly to film a show with several celebrities. The 28-year-old singer-actress was spotted at South Korea's Incheon International Airport on Wednesday (Nov 25) afternoon, leaving the country. In a text on the fan messaging app Bubble, Dahyun confirmed that she was heading to Singapore.
Hours later, at about 8.40pm, Dahyun updated fans, saying that she had landed in Singapore and that it "was hot".
According to a report by South Korean news outlet MyDaily, Dahyun is in Singapore to film a variety show led by chef and Culinary Class Wars winner Choi Kang-rok. Other cast members reportedly include Stray Kids member Lee Know and actor Choo Young-woo.
The show is said to revolve around Choi operating a street food stall in Singapore, with filming reportedly taking place at Haji Lane.
Dahyun's arrival in Singapore comes just days before her Twice groupmate Tzuyu is set to appear at Ion Orchard on Nov 30 to celebrate the launch of eyewear brand Owndays' new campaign.