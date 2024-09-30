This Singaporean singer composed a song on Twice's Misamo unit's new album: ‘It feels amazing’

Peep at the credits for Sana’s solo track Mirage, and you’ll notice that it was co-composed by a certain Dainasaurs – the stage name of Singaporean singer-songwriter Daina Ariffin.

So how did a K-pop fan from Singapore end up working with one of the biggest girl groups in recent history?

CNA Lifestyle spoke with the 24-year-old to find out how the opportunity came about and to see what’s next for her.