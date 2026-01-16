Star Wars star Daisy Ridley reveals she was in Singapore recently, ate cai fan in Chinatown

As it turns out, the Force was with us. English actress Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, revealed on Wednesday (Jan 14) that she was recently in Singapore. In a post on her social media pages, the 33-year-old uploaded a series of images, captioned "A Christmas adventure!" along with the flags of Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

The photos show that during the Singapore leg of her holiday, Ridley stopped by the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown and Malabar Mosque on Victoria Street. She also ate at Yi Xin Vegetarian, a cai fan restaurant that's a three-minute walk from the temple.



