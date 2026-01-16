Star Wars star Daisy Ridley reveals she was in Singapore recently, ate cai fan in Chinatown
On Wednesday (Jan 14), English actress Daisy Ridley uploaded a series of photos on her social media pages, revealing that she was recently in Singapore and had visited numerous attractions in the country.
As it turns out, the Force was with us. English actress Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, revealed on Wednesday (Jan 14) that she was recently in Singapore. In a post on her social media pages, the 33-year-old uploaded a series of images, captioned "A Christmas adventure!" along with the flags of Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.
The photos show that during the Singapore leg of her holiday, Ridley stopped by the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown and Malabar Mosque on Victoria Street. She also ate at Yi Xin Vegetarian, a cai fan restaurant that's a three-minute walk from the temple.
However, the picture that captured the most attention in Ridley's comments section was one of her reading the 2023 fantasy novel Iron Flame on a plane. The book is the second in the Empyrean series by American author Rebecca Yarros, which chronicles the adventures of Violet Sorrengail, who is forced to enter the deadly dragon rider training programme at an academy.
Ridley has long been a fan-favourite fancast for Violet, with comments on her recent post describing her as “the real Violet Sorrengail” and calling for her to be cast in a future screen adaptation.