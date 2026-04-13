Singer Daniel Caesar adds second Singapore show in May, tickets on sale Apr 14

The announcement was posted on Live Nation Singapore’s Instagram page at 11.30am on Apr 13, just one and a half hours after the Live Nation presale began. At the time of the announcement, the May 16 show was almost sold out with limited tickets remaining.

The Son Of Spergy tour kicks off in Singapore, with Caesar also staging shows in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Bangkok in his first-ever headline arena tour.

Caesar last performed in Singapore in July 2023 at The Star Theatre as part of his Superpowers world tour where tickets were quickly sold out.

Caesar’s 2017 debut album Freudian earned three Grammy nominations, winning one for his collaboration with HER on Best Part.

His latest album, Son Of Spergy (2025), marks his third Top 10 release on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and his first on the Billboard 200.

His biggest hits include Get You featuring American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, Japanese Denim, Always and Superpowers.