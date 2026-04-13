Singer Daniel Caesar adds second Singapore show in May, tickets on sale Apr 14
Due to high demand, Daniel Caesar has announced a second Singapore show on May 17. Tickets for the newly-added show will go live on Tuesday (Apr 14) at 10am on Ticketmaster.
After first announcing a concert for May 16 earlier this month, Canadian R&B sensation Daniel Caesar has announced a second Singapore show on May 17 for his upcoming Son Of Spergy concert, due to high demand.
Tickets for the additional date will go on sale on Tuesday (Apr 14) at 10am on Ticketmaster.
This means that the Grammy-winning artiste will be performing a total of two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The announcement was posted on Live Nation Singapore’s Instagram page at 11.30am on Apr 13, just one and a half hours after the Live Nation presale began. At the time of the announcement, the May 16 show was almost sold out with limited tickets remaining.
The Son Of Spergy tour kicks off in Singapore, with Caesar also staging shows in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Bangkok in his first-ever headline arena tour.
Caesar last performed in Singapore in July 2023 at The Star Theatre as part of his Superpowers world tour where tickets were quickly sold out.
Caesar’s 2017 debut album Freudian earned three Grammy nominations, winning one for his collaboration with HER on Best Part.
His latest album, Son Of Spergy (2025), marks his third Top 10 release on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and his first on the Billboard 200.
His biggest hits include Get You featuring American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, Japanese Denim, Always and Superpowers.