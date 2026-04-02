Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar to bring new Son Of Spergy tour to Singapore in May
Daniel Caesar will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 16. The Live Nation ticket presale begins on Apr 13, with general ticket sales starting on Apr 14.
Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar is kicking off his Son Of Spergy tour in Singapore on May 16 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
This will mark the Grammy-winning artiste’s first-ever headline arena tour, spanning across Asia and North America. From concerts to a festival performance in Jakarta, Caesar will also be touching down in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Bangkok.
According to live entertainment company Live Nation Singapore, the ticket presale will begin on Apr 13 from 10am to 11.59pm. This presale is open to all Live Nation members. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.
General sales will begin on Apr 14 from 10am on Ticketmaster.
More details, including ticket prices and VIP packages, will be announced at a later date.
Alongside the Asian dates, Caesar also announced a North American leg of the tour with seven dates in his home country, Canada.
Daniel Caesar last performed in Singapore in July 2023 at The Star Theatre as part of his Superpowers world tour.
Caesar’s debut studio album, Freudian, released in 2017, received three Grammy Award nominations, winning one for his collaboration with American singer HER for the song Best Part.
In 2021, he was also featured on Justin Bieber's Peaches alongside American singer-songwriter Giveon, which became Caesar's first No 1 song on the US Billboard Hot 100 and received four Grammy Award nominations. He performed the song with Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and at Coachella 2022.
His most recent release, the 2025 album Son Of Spergy, became his third Top 10 album on the Billboard Canadian Albums and first on the Billboard 200.
His biggest hits include Get You featuring American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, Japanese Denim, Always, Superpowers and more.