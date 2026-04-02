Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar to bring new Son Of Spergy tour to Singapore in May

According to live entertainment company Live Nation Singapore, the ticket presale will begin on Apr 13 from 10am to 11.59pm. This presale is open to all Live Nation members. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.

General sales will begin on Apr 14 from 10am on Ticketmaster.

More details, including ticket prices and VIP packages, will be announced at a later date.

Alongside the Asian dates, Caesar also announced a North American leg of the tour with seven dates in his home country, Canada.

Daniel Caesar last performed in Singapore in July 2023 at The Star Theatre as part of his Superpowers world tour.

Caesar’s debut studio album, Freudian, released in 2017, received three Grammy Award nominations, winning one for his collaboration with American singer HER for the song Best Part.