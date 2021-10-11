James Bond star Daniel Craig donates money to 3 UK dads walking for suicide prevention charity

Actor Daniel Craig recently donated £10,000 (US$13,640) to a good cause. The James Bond star gave that amount to three fathers in the UK who are walking 300 miles (482km) to raise awareness for Papyrus, a suicide prevention charity.

A spokesperson for the organisation told Sky News that Craig “wasn’t looking for any thanks” with the donation and just wanted to make a difference. "It's been done very discreetly, it was us that traced it back to Daniel Craig rather than his management coming to us to say this is what he's done, which makes it all the more fantastic,” said the spokesperson.

The three fathers – Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen – began their trek on Saturday (Oct 9) in memory of their daughters, who each died by suicide. They said the donation by the actor was a welcome surprise.

"As dads we have three different stories to tell, but each has the same tragic ending, the devastating loss of a daughter to suicide," Airey told Sky News.

"Daniel Craig has clearly been moved by the indescribable pain we and our families are suffering, and wants to help us to bring something positive out of the utter devastation of losing a child to suicide. We'd like to say a big thank you to Daniel and every single person who has supported us so far,” he added.

Airey also told UK paper The Guardian that the group received a note that said Craig was glad to have his name attached to the project.

“It’s a very generous donation, but to actually have the person who’s the single most famous actor in the world at the moment being happy to help was just brilliant.”

The group, called Three Dads Walking, hopes to finish the walk on Oct 23.