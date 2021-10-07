Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Goodbye Bond, hello Walk of Fame: Daniel Craig finally gets a star
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Goodbye Bond, hello Walk of Fame: Daniel Craig finally gets a star

And it's located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, right next to another Bond, the late Roger Moore.

Goodbye Bond, hello Walk of Fame: Daniel Craig finally gets a star

Daniel Craig poses with a replica of his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

07 Oct 2021 10:29AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 12:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Daniel Craig finally got a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Wednesday (Oct 6), days before his last movie as James Bond opens in the United States.

No Time To Die marks Craig's fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, ending a role that has spanned 15 years.

The actor's pink and terrazzo star, the 2,704th on the Walk of Fame at the appropriately numbered 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, was placed next to that of the late Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985.

"It's an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood," said Craig. "Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man."

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, along with Rami Malek who plays villain Safin in No Time To Die, were on hand for the dedication ceremony.

Malek called Craig, 53, "old school and classy," adding, "I can't wait to see where (your career) takes you next."

Craig's next act will be playing Shakespeare's Macbeth on Broadway next March.

Related:

Source: Reuters/mm

Related Topics

celebrity Television & Movies james bond Daniel Craig

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us