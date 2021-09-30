Daniel Craig on James Bond: 'Hopefully someone completely reinvents it'

But most importantly, Craig has cemented his legacy as the actor who brought James Bond to a 21st century audience, winning over fans from all over the world who loved his vulnerable take on a seemingly indestructible character.

Craig has arguably changed everything fans know about Bond by imbuing the franchise with new life.

So what does he think defines his tenure as 007 for the last 16 years?

“Oh gosh I don't know, I mean that's a hard one for me to answer. I mean, I just hope that (the Bond films I did), they stand up, you know?” he told CNA Lifestyle. “I've got no ambition for it. It'd be nice to think people will watch them in the future. But they're just… you know? I did my best. I tried to give it all I could.”

He continued with a smile: “Each generation has their favorite Bond and I hope that continues. I hope the next generation has their Bond and people will look back with fondness.”