Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe to play parody singer Weird Al Yankovic in new biopic

Best known for playing The Boy Who Lived in the Harry Potter film franchise, 32-year-old Daniel Radcliffe has now been tapped to play Weird Al Yankovic in the upcoming biopic for The Roku Channel.

The singer, whose real name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic, says he is “absolutely thrilled” that Radcliffe will be portraying him in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

He even quipped: "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Yankovic co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who will direct the project, which is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango.

In the synopsis, the film is described as holding “nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like A Surgeon to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle”.

The biopic is set to begin production in early February in Los Angeles, though no official release date has been announced. It will stream exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Some of Yankovic's most iconic comedic renditions include Fat (a parody of Michael Jackson’s Bad) and Another One Rides the Bus (from Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust).

Radcliffe will next appear alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the romantic comedy, The Lost City.