American actor Daniel Wu spent Chinese New Year with Jackie Chan after not seeing each other for 6 years
The pair have worked together on films such as 2004's New Police Story and 2009's Shinjuku Incident.
American actor Daniel Wu took to Instagram on Friday (Jan 31) to share he had spent Chinese New Year with Hong Kong cinematic icon Jackie Chan in Los Angeles. The pair have starred together in multiple films including 2004's New Police Story and 2009's Shinjuku Incident.
Calling Chan "dai gor" (oldest brother in Cantonese), Wu revealed that he had not seen Chan "for around six years".
Wu wrote: "Way back in 1997, I was introduced to [Chan] at a party, and within 30 seconds he asked me for my phone number. The next day, his manager Willie Chan called and the rest is history. I spent 11 years managed by the JC Group [Chan's entertainment company] and worked on four movies together with New Police Story being one of my most iconic roles playing the villain and Shinjuku Incident being the most memorable."
In addition to New Police Story and Shinjuku Incident, the pair have also collaborated on other projects including 2005's House Of Fury – produced by Chan and starred Wu – and 2012's Chinese Zodiac which was directed by Chan and featured Wu in a cameo role.
Wu added in his Instagram post: "I learnt so much from this man and barely any of it was how to fight or do action. I am so grateful to have had Daigor in my life. Love you Daigor!"
Wu is set to appear in the upcoming romantic action comedy film starring Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan.