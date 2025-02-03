American actor Daniel Wu spent Chinese New Year with Jackie Chan after not seeing each other for 6 years

American actor Daniel Wu took to Instagram on Friday (Jan 31) to share he had spent Chinese New Year with Hong Kong cinematic icon Jackie Chan in Los Angeles. The pair have starred together in multiple films including 2004's New Police Story and 2009's Shinjuku Incident.

Calling Chan "dai gor" (oldest brother in Cantonese), Wu revealed that he had not seen Chan "for around six years".

Wu wrote: "Way back in 1997, I was introduced to [Chan] at a party, and within 30 seconds he asked me for my phone number. The next day, his manager Willie Chan called and the rest is history. I spent 11 years managed by the JC Group [Chan's entertainment company] and worked on four movies together with New Police Story being one of my most iconic roles playing the villain and Shinjuku Incident being the most memorable."