Daniel Wu’s model wife, Lisa S, returns to fashion at 48, shutting down critics in viral response
Forty-eight-year-old Lisa S addresses comments about her appearance and finances after announcing her comeback.
After years away from the spotlight, model Lisa S, wife of American-Chinese actor Daniel Wu, is officially stepping back into the fashion world – and doing it on her own terms.
The 48-year-old has largely kept a low profile over the past decade, focusing on family life in the US.
The couple, married for 16 years, share a 13-year-old daughter, Raven, and have often been seen as one of showbiz’s most enduring pairs.
While Wu continued his acting career, Lisa S chose to step back, devoting her time to raising their daughter, riding horses and supporting her husband behind the scenes.
Now, she’s ready for a new chapter.
Taking to Xiaohongshu last week, Lisa S announced her return with a video. Appearing in minimal makeup, with no heavy filters in sight, she kept things refreshingly real.
“I don’t know if you remember me, but I’m Lisa S and I’m so happy to be back,” she said, before reflecting on her years away from the industry.
“Many years ago, we left China and went back to the States to take care of our families and do the family thing,” she shared. “And now I’ve decided it’s time to get back into the fashion industry.”
She acknowledged that returning at this stage of life “is completely different”, describing the move as “a journey” she’s excited to embrace.
“It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be fashioning,” she added
Her comeback, however, didn’t come without noise.
While many fans welcomed her back, praising her elegance and cheering on her return, others were less kind.
Some netizens took aim at her appearance, saying she has “aged a lot”, and commenting on visible wrinkles.
Others went as far as to question her motives and asking if she and Wu were “out of money” after alleged investment losses.
Lisa S’s response? “Nope,” she first wrote, before replying to another comment with a succinct, “No, you are?”
The clapback quickly won praise, with fans rallying behind her and reminding her, “You’ll always be a supermodel.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/