NewJeans record label Ador sues former member Danielle for almost US$30 million
Ador is seeking about 43.1 billion won (US$29.8 million) in damages against Danielle Marsh, one of her family members and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin. 

Danielle Marsh (middle) poses with the rest of NewJeans members at 2025 SS Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sep 3, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Soo-hyeon)

31 Dec 2025 11:32AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2025 11:35AM)
Ador the Hybe-owned label behind K-pop group NewJeans – has filed a civil lawsuit seeking 43.1 billion won (US$29.8 million) in damages against former member Danielle Marsh, one of her family members and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin. 

The lawsuit was filed on Monday (Dec 29), the same day Ador announced it had terminated its contract with the Korean-Australian Marsh. 

The company claims the family member and Min share “significant responsibility” for the dispute that has engulfed the group for over a year. 

The legal saga surrounding the band began in late 2024 when all five members announced their plan to leave Ador, citing mistreatment and a breakdown of trust after leadership upheavals at the label, including the departure of Min, whom the five members regard as a mentor. 

NewJeans claimed their contracts were null and void. Ador then counter-sued, saying they were still valid and binding. 

A Seoul court later sided with Ador, ruling that the exclusive contracts remain in effect until at least 2029, and the members were ordered to pause their independent activities. 

For a while, it seemed like the quintet's troubles were coming to an end when in mid-November, it was reported that all five members would be returning to Ador

However, with this new development, only three members currently remain in the group Haerin, Hyein and Hanni with Minji still in talks to return. 

NewJeans debuted in 2022 with hits like OMG and Super Shy. 

Source: CNA/bk

