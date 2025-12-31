NewJeans record label Ador sues former member Danielle for almost US$30 million

The legal saga surrounding the band began in late 2024 when all five members announced their plan to leave Ador, citing mistreatment and a breakdown of trust after leadership upheavals at the label, including the departure of Min, whom the five members regard as a mentor.

NewJeans claimed their contracts were null and void. Ador then counter-sued, saying they were still valid and binding.

A Seoul court later sided with Ador, ruling that the exclusive contracts remain in effect until at least 2029, and the members were ordered to pause their independent activities.

For a while, it seemed like the quintet's troubles were coming to an end when in mid-November, it was reported that all five members would be returning to Ador.

However, with this new development, only three members currently remain in the group – Haerin, Hyein and Hanni – with Minji still in talks to return.

NewJeans debuted in 2022 with hits like OMG and Super Shy.