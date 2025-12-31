NewJeans record label Ador sues former member Danielle for almost US$30 million
Ador is seeking about 43.1 billion won (US$29.8 million) in damages against Danielle Marsh, one of her family members and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin.
Ador – the Hybe-owned label behind K-pop group NewJeans – has filed a civil lawsuit seeking 43.1 billion won (US$29.8 million) in damages against former member Danielle Marsh, one of her family members and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday (Dec 29), the same day Ador announced it had terminated its contract with the Korean-Australian Marsh.
The company claims the family member and Min share “significant responsibility” for the dispute that has engulfed the group for over a year.
The legal saga surrounding the band began in late 2024 when all five members announced their plan to leave Ador, citing mistreatment and a breakdown of trust after leadership upheavals at the label, including the departure of Min, whom the five members regard as a mentor.
NewJeans claimed their contracts were null and void. Ador then counter-sued, saying they were still valid and binding.
A Seoul court later sided with Ador, ruling that the exclusive contracts remain in effect until at least 2029, and the members were ordered to pause their independent activities.
For a while, it seemed like the quintet's troubles were coming to an end when in mid-November, it was reported that all five members would be returning to Ador.
However, with this new development, only three members currently remain in the group – Haerin, Hyein and Hanni – with Minji still in talks to return.
NewJeans debuted in 2022 with hits like OMG and Super Shy.