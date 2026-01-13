Former NewJeans member Danielle Marsh addresses fans in first livestream since being dropped from group

South Korean-Australian singer Danielle Marsh has addressed fans for the first time since her dismissal from K-pop girl group NewJeans. Marsh recently opened her personal social media pages, and on Monday (Jan 12) evening, the 20-year-old started a livestream where she spoke about her emotions and expressed her appreciation for Bunnies – fans of NewJeans.

Speaking in a mix of Korean and English, Marsh stated that she's had to "learn a lot" and "protect a lot".

"My heart grew quieter. My feelings toward my family, my gaze towards the world; they've changed," she shared.

"But even then, there was light. And you were there."

According to Marsh, she will provide more updates regarding the lawsuit and "all the things [fans] have been curious about" in the future as "right now, many things are still being sorted out".

During the nine-minute-long livestream, Marsh mostly maintained her signature sunny disposition but could be seen battling tears several times.

She also declared: "I can say this for sure. I fought till the very end to be together with the members and that truth stays with me."

"In a part of my heart, NewJeans will always exist. Each member, with sincerity."