Former NewJeans member Danielle Marsh addresses fans in first livestream since being dropped from group
Danielle Marsh, 20, recently opened her personal social media pages and addressed fans in a livestream on Monday (Jan 12) evening.
South Korean-Australian singer Danielle Marsh has addressed fans for the first time since her dismissal from K-pop girl group NewJeans. Marsh recently opened her personal social media pages, and on Monday (Jan 12) evening, the 20-year-old started a livestream where she spoke about her emotions and expressed her appreciation for Bunnies – fans of NewJeans.
Speaking in a mix of Korean and English, Marsh stated that she's had to "learn a lot" and "protect a lot".
"My heart grew quieter. My feelings toward my family, my gaze towards the world; they've changed," she shared.
"But even then, there was light. And you were there."
According to Marsh, she will provide more updates regarding the lawsuit and "all the things [fans] have been curious about" in the future as "right now, many things are still being sorted out".
During the nine-minute-long livestream, Marsh mostly maintained her signature sunny disposition but could be seen battling tears several times.
She also declared: "I can say this for sure. I fought till the very end to be together with the members and that truth stays with me."
"In a part of my heart, NewJeans will always exist. Each member, with sincerity."
Marsh also assured fans that "this is not the end".
"It's the beginning. The coming days, whether it's music or silence or small moments, I want to share them beautifully and sincerely."
South Korean music agency Ador, which manages NewJeans, had previously claimed to news outlets that Marsh was removed from the group due to "breaches of the exclusive contract". It has also filed a civil lawsuit seeking 43.1 billion won (US$29.8 million) in damages against Marsh, her mother and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin.