Celeb couple Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan get 2 of their kids to give up their phones for 10 days as part of experiment
The couple saw significant improvement in the sleep patterns for the two boys, although the experiment came with its fair share of struggles.
All parents know how difficult it is to get your kids to put down their handphones. Now imagine having four children who are all hooked on their mobile devices?
That's why celebrity couple Darren Lim, 52, and Evelyn Tan, 50, decided to sign two of their sons, Jarius, 18, and Way, 15, up for new CNA series No Screen, No Life?.
On the show, the boys were made to lock up their electronic gadgets and given a Nokia brick phone for 10 days.
The two boys, together with three other kids, will have their brain waves monitored by neuro experts at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) before and after the experiment to see if the detox made a difference in their cognitive functions.
When 8days.sg got on a call with Tan and Lim, they say they had signed up all four of their kids for the experiment but sadly were told that the show only needed two.
Tan and Lim, who tied the knot in 2004, also have daughter, Kristen, 19, and another son, Elliot, 11.
"We wanted all of them to go through the experiment. At least that’s 10 days of no screen time for all of them," Tan laughed.
Post-experiment, the couple was pleased to see quite significant improvements in the boys' sleep patterns and focus.
The experiment, however, also came with a fair share of struggles for everyone.
Lim said his sons were doing "quite okay" for the first two days but halfway through the experiment, started feeling the itch to reach for their phones.
Jarius, who was preparing for his O-Levels during the experiment, even said he needed his phone to help him study because he’s an audio learner.
"It was hard for us. We tried to bargain but when he used that trump card, that it’s for school and exams, we had no choice but to let him have access to it," laughed Tan.
However, Tan and Lim made it clear to Jarius that he would have to admit it on the show it if he chose to break the experiment.
"I did tell him: 'Are you ready to tell the whole world that you failed the experiment?' and he said: ‘Yah, because I have [the reason of school] to back me up’," recalled Tan, who was the one in charge of gatekeeping the gadgets as Lim was travelling a lot for work at that time.
The couple, however, laughed that the results might have been better if Lim was the gatekeeper instead of Tan.
"Mum is always [up for] negotiations," chuckled Tan while Lim admitted it’s "easier" for him to say no.
The couple have their own set of rules when it comes to their children's phone usage.
The kids are not allowed to use their phones at the dining table and when they are in the car together. They also can't play games after midnight, except for certain weekends.
"But teenagers being teenagers, we set the rules and the rules are made to be broken so we will have all those conversations with them," said Tan.
So which kid is the most rebellious? "I would say it’s Jarius," laughed Lim.
While many young people wouldn't want their parents stalking their every move on social media, what about Lim and Tan's kids?
"My daughter allows me to follow her [on her socials], but we’re quite sure she has other accounts," chuckled Lim.
Way, on the other hand, is okay with his parents following him too as he mainly posts about outdoor activities. The other two don't have social media.
Lim, however, shared that his kids would sometimes feel a little self-conscious if he were to post pictures of them on his social media since he's a public figure.
"If I were to take photos of them being silly, they would tell me: ‘Pa, please don’t post it okay?’," he shared.
So what do Tan and Lim think about their kids dating, especially Kristen, whom we learn is currently single.
"We're okay with it as long as she’s open to us about it. We do welcome her to bring her boyfriend or friends home," said Lim.
Tan said they open their doors to all the friends of their children to have meals with them so they can know what’s going on in their lives.
"I think then it would not make it so awkward if she were to bring somebody special home ‘cos we might have already met the boy," she shared.
In a recent episode of Mediacorp reality travel show Camping Around the World, the couple spoke about how Tan's parents disapproved of their relationship at first.
Do Lim and Tan think they are the type of parents who would object to their kids’ relationships in the future?
No, as long as he and Tan have already met the person and have observed how they get along, said Lim.
He, however, stressed that there are certain boundaries the kids need to follow, such as no sleepovers. As for what dealbreakers there are, Tan and Lim say there are none as they leave it up for their kids to decide for themselves.
Catch Evelyn Tan and Darren Lim in No Screen, No Life? on mewatch.
