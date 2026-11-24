Actor Darren Lim does not plan to leave inheritance for his children: 'I don't want to make them lazy'
“You don’t want to give them so much materially that you lose them emotionally,” says Evelyn Tan on why the couple aren’t chasing a big inheritance for their children.
Some parents work their whole lives hoping to leave their children a comfortable inheritance. But Singapore actor Darren Lim, 54, has a rather different idea.
He doesn't believe in deliberately setting aside money or property for his four children. In fact, he reckons he's actually doing them a favour.
In the second episode of Evelyn Tan's new podcast, Fine Whine, the couple discussed retirement and what they hope to leave behind for their children when they pass on.
Tan, 52, recalled how Lim's views on inheritance had initially taken her by surprise.
As someone who considers herself more traditional, she'd always thought parents should leave something behind for their children. The couple, who married in 2004, have four children: daughter Kristen, 21, and sons Jairus, 19, Way, 16, and Elliot, 12.
But Lim wasn't quite on the same page.
"I don't believe in leaving things behind for our children. I don't believe in giving them an inheritance. I don't believe in buying a house for them, or buying a car for them,” he bluntly said.
And when Tan asked whether it wouldn't be good to have something set aside for their children, Lim had a rather straightforward response.
"No, then you make them lazy people. You want them to fight for themselves. You want them to fight for the things that they want, you know. I think that's more important," he said.
"I don't want to make my children lazy, and I think I should not deprive them of an opportunity to really work hard for themselves, and then every single cent that they earn will become sweet,” he added.
Tan eventually came round to his way of thinking.
"The fruit that you pick for yourself always tastes better, right? Rather than having it served to you on a plate," she concurred.
Lim said their children have known about their take on inheritance for some time.
He explained that from a young age, they'd been told that there would come a point when Mum and Dad would start doing what they wanted with their own lives.
"And you will have to go and do whatever you need to do for your life, for yourself. And you cannot depend on us anymore," he said.
For Tan, there's another important consideration. She pointed out that working towards leaving a substantial inheritance could mean sacrificing precious moments with their children.
"Do we have to work extra hard then to get them that house? Or to give them more?" she wondered.
And if that meant spending more time at work, wouldn't that also mean having less time for their family?
"You don't want to give them so much materially that you lose them emotionally," she said.
But it's not like Lim and Tan plan to leave their children with absolutely nothing.
"At the end of the day, they're still our kids," he said. "Whatever I have not finished using, whatever is left over, divide it into four and then they can have it."
The couple also believe in planning for their own retirement so they won't become a financial burden on their children.
Tan explained that while they don't expect their children to provide for them financially, they still hope to receive their care and support when they're older.
And they're not planning to demand a fixed monthly allowance either.
"We don't put a number to it because otherwise, they'll be under a lot of stress," Lim explained.
Instead, they hope to look after themselves for as long as possible, only relying more on their children when they're too old or frail to manage on their own.
But Lim's philosophy isn't just about making sure his children can stand on their own two feet.
And here's where Lim offered a rather amusing reason for having a big family.
With four children, he reckons there'll be more people to share the responsibility of looking after him and Tan when they're older.
"That's why it's good to have more kids. So we can have all four of them, everybody will contribute," he chortled.
In fact, Lim admitted that he wished they'd had even more children. Tan, however, was quick to shut down that idea.
"Sorry, four is enough. Quite a bit to look after already. I've done my nation-building for, like, the last 10 years, okay?" she laughed.
"Your NS is longer than mine. Mine is only two years. Yours is 10 years," he quipped.