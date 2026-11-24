And when Tan asked whether it wouldn't be good to have something set aside for their children, Lim had a rather straightforward response.

"No, then you make them lazy people. You want them to fight for themselves. You want them to fight for the things that they want, you know. I think that's more important," he said.

"I don't want to make my children lazy, and I think I should not deprive them of an opportunity to really work hard for themselves, and then every single cent that they earn will become sweet,” he added.

Tan eventually came round to his way of thinking.

"The fruit that you pick for yourself always tastes better, right? Rather than having it served to you on a plate," she concurred.

Lim said their children have known about their take on inheritance for some time.

He explained that from a young age, they'd been told that there would come a point when Mum and Dad would start doing what they wanted with their own lives.

"And you will have to go and do whatever you need to do for your life, for yourself. And you cannot depend on us anymore," he said.

For Tan, there's another important consideration. She pointed out that working towards leaving a substantial inheritance could mean sacrificing precious moments with their children.

"Do we have to work extra hard then to get them that house? Or to give them more?" she wondered.

And if that meant spending more time at work, wouldn't that also mean having less time for their family?

"You don't want to give them so much materially that you lose them emotionally," she said.

But it's not like Lim and Tan plan to leave their children with absolutely nothing.

"At the end of the day, they're still our kids," he said. "Whatever I have not finished using, whatever is left over, divide it into four and then they can have it."

The couple also believe in planning for their own retirement so they won't become a financial burden on their children.