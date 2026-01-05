Singaporean actor Darren Lim says wife Evelyn Tan worries about his risky travels
Lim is one of eight hosts of the documentary series Rail Life Story.
Singaporean actor Darren Lim, 53, is one of eight hosts of the documentary series Rail Life Story, which follows its presenters as they travel by train to uncover human stories across different regions.
In Lim’s segment, he journeys to Bangladesh – one of the world’s most densely populated countries, where many face significant economic challenges. In the days leading up to Eid, train travel becomes especially chaotic, with severe overcrowding forcing some passengers who fail to secure tickets to risk climbing onto train roofs just to make it home.
During his time there, he accompanied a leather craftsman and his family of seven on a gruelling nine-hour train journey from Dhaka back to their hometown.
Speaking to 8world, Darren Lim shared that the sight of jam-packed trains in Bangladesh is often regarded as a “spectacle”, with thousands of people climbing atop the cabins.
"We've seen such sights on the news many years ago, but the local authorities have been determined, and continuously working to prevent people from doing this. So yes, we still saw people climbing [up the trains], but in reality, it was not as terrifying as we imagined it to be," he said.
Still, Lim admitted he felt conflicted witnessing such scenes firsthand. While he understands the programme’s intention to document these realities, he would rather not encounter them personally as a host – especially knowing the risks involved.
What may look like “just climbing a train roof” to outsiders is, for locals, a matter of risking their lives or physical well-being simply to return home.
Despite the challenging conditions – including poor sanitation in some areas – Darren Lim managed to avoid any stomach issues. He credits this to experience gained from past trips to remote parts of Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines.
"If the place isn’t challenging, they wouldn’t send me there," he joked.
He also believes his stomach might be tougher than most: "As long as I don’t drink iced water, I usually don’t have problems."
Lim added that he’s generally easygoing when it comes to food, eating whatever the locals eat – even in rural areas.
That said, his wife, actress Evelyn Tan, understandably worries whenever he embarks on such trips. Known for his adventurous streak, Darren Lim is always eager to explore unfamiliar places, whether for filming or personal travel.
He shared that his wife often tries to dissuade him from visiting locations deemed more “dangerous”. While he has undertaken even riskier journeys for other programmes outside Rail Life Story, he always makes it a point to reassure her.
“I told her, ‘You have to trust me. Until I reach my destination, I am Superman',” he said.
He also promised her that wherever he goes, he will take care of himself – and the people around him.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/