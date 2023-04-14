Singapore comedian Das DD's journey from PM Lee ‘magic cup’ meme to Star Awards winner

TALKATIVE SINCE YOUNG

Das’ mastery of four languages has helped him open many doors in the entertainment industry. But how did this skill come about?

“I’ve been talkative since I was young,” he shared. “I was an only child, so whenever I had an opportunity to meet someone, I would expend all of my energy on that person.”

And expend, he did.

Das picked up Tamil by listening to his parents’ conversations. He had to learn Mandarin as a second language in preschool as Tamil was not offered. Bahasa Melayu, on the other hand, was something he learnt from his friends – and further polished during National Service.

In the future, he even hopes to learn American Sign Language.

ENTERING THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

With these language skills in tow and an interest in the entertainment industry, he set off on his career path – first appearing as a guest on a radio show. Eventually, he attracted the attention of the now-defunct Night Owl Cinematics (NOC).

“The bosses (at NOC) gave me an opportunity to be in their videos because they knew I could speak Mandarin, thus giving me an online platform for my skills.”

As an NOC talent, he appeared in multiple videos. In fact, Das shares that his most meaningful work thus far is an NOC video where he spoofed the "PM Lee magic cup" meme (and subsequently got a message from PM Lee himself, who said he enjoyed watching it).