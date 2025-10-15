Actor-host Das DD loses iPhone in Bali snatch theft during solo trip

When 8days.sg reached out to Das via WhatsApp, the content creator told us that he did try tracking his phone when he reached his hotel.

“It was too far away by the time I got back to the hotel, and the thief had switched [my phone] off,” he told us.

After deactivating his iPhone, Das said he made a police report for insurance claims.

But as with most things these days, there isn’t much you can do without a phone, especially on a solo trip. He also didn’t want to buy one in Bali as "the warranty will only apply in Bali if I buy an iPhone over there", he said.

This was a point of contention as some netizens commented that AppleCare is internationally recognised, though Das replied that it was what ChatGPT had told him.

He also told 8days.sg that he was supposed to fly home via AirAsia on Sunday (Oct 12) at 3am, but after the incident, decided to cut the trip short. He booked a S$400 one-way Jetstar flight to fly home the day before.

However, the hotel staff told Das that he would not make it as he needed to be at the airport two hours earlier.

“And two hours from now is when the flight is going to take off, so I was quite stressed, and I decided to book a Go Bike. Thankfully, I didn’t pack much, and the guy just put my bag in front of him, and I carried my haversack and made it to the airport,” Das said, adding that he was stressed throughout.

He also realised all his devices like his iPad and Apple Watch were out of battery, as in his panic, he had not charged any of them overnight.

Thankfully, Das still managed to make it and board the flight.

He told 8days.sg that despite the feeling of panic, he also felt oddly peaceful.

“I had no sense of time. I had no contact with anyone, and nobody I knew, even my mum, didn’t know I was flying back because everything happened too quickly,” he said.

“If I had told her (his mum) in advance that my phone got lost in a snatch theft, she would have been very worried, so I saved her the misery,” he added.

“When the pilot said [upon landing in Singapore], 'Ladies and gentlemen, we have now landed in Singapore Changi Airport. For those who are returning home, welcome home' and that was like, wow. I love Singapore so much,” he said.

As he still didn’t have a phone, Das approached an information counter to call home and inform his mum.

According to Das, she was very calm and glad that he was back in Singapore.

“I just told her, I got snatched, I lost my phone, and now I’m in Singapore,” he said.

Upon getting back home, Das immediately went to buy an orange iPhone 17 Pro.

He described the experience as harrowing, and he was filled with anxiety.

So, will this traumatic experience put Das off from travelling to Bali in the near future? Not quite.

“I’ve been there a few times and nothing happened. It was just my bad luck, I guess,” he told us.

He also took the opportunity to post a separate TikTok, sharing how to avoid a similar situation. However, he also added on hindsight, it may be very hard to prevent it.

Among his tips: Taking a spare phone and SIM card along, and leaving it at the hotel.

“If you lose your Singapore SIM card, using WhatsApp will be very troublesome,” he said.

He also encouraged his followers to buy travel insurance.

“When my phone was snatched, I was only concerned for my safety. I wasn’t too concerned about monetary loss,” he said, reminding his followers to read the finer print as different polices may have differing terms and conditions.

