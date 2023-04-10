Star Awards 2023: Das DD makes history with Best Rising Star win

Das DD made Star Awards history on Sunday (Apr 9) night when he took home the trophy for Best Rising Star at this year’s ceremony at Marina Bay Sands for his work as host of online entertainment programme, #JustSwipeLah.

The 33-year-old, whose full name is Dharmadasa D Dharamahsena, is the first Indian to ever be nominated in a performance category and to win at the award show which celebrates the best of local Chinese entertainment.

He was nominated alongside fellow #JustSwipeLah host Jernelle Oh, Jarrell Huang (In Safe Hands), Kiki Lim (When Duty Calls S2) and Joey Pink (Soul Detective).

When accepting the award, Das, who was visibly tearing up, said: “I’m so surprised that I can’t speak Mandarin.”