Suspect in attack on comedian Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty

The judge ordered Lee to stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle, 48, if he was released on bond, local media said.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's office, which filed the charges, could not immediately be reached for comment. A public defender representing Lee also could not be reached for comment.

Lee was charged with misdemeanour battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault and two other misdemeanours. The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon declined to charge him because the conduct did not meet the standards of a felony, a spokesman for Gascon said.