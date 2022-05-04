Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled on stage at Hollywood Bowl: Reports

US comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage during his show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (May 3), according to multiple US media outlets, citing witnesses at the Netflix Is A Joke festival and videos.

Footage circulating on social media showed a man charging on to the stage and tackling Chappelle as he was performing. The comedian was immediately dragged off by security, the videos showed.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.