David Beckham's coming to Singapore on Jun 17: Think you'll be lucky enough to meet him?

Lace up your soccer shoes: The Becks is making a comeback to Singapore’s sunny shores.

On Thursday (Jun 9), Adidas Singapore posted an announcement on Instagram that former England and Manchester United football star David Beckham will be part of a closed-door event at its Singapore Brand Centre in Orchard on Jun 17.

Titled We Got This Talk Show 2.0, the event will run from 4.15pm to 5.30pm, and will see him and other celebrities share about their mental health and how they “got out of a rut” to reach their respective achievements.

The other speakers include Singaporean footballer Ikhsan Fandi, DJ Jade Rasif and influencer Christabel Chua (also known as @bellywellyjelly), with 987 DJ Joakim Gomez set to host the event.

However, meeting them will not be as straightforward as dribbling a ball between cones. Adidas Singapore is running a contest on its Instagram page until Sunday (Jun 12) to give away 20 pairs of tickets to the event.