David Beckham says wife Victoria has eaten this same meal daily for last 25 years

Former footballer David Beckham let slip his wife Victoria’s rather unusual eating habits during a recent episode of the River Cafe Table 4 podcast. He said: "Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that."

Beckham is married to the fashion designer and former Posh Spice from girl group, Spice Girls.

The former Manchester United star shared that the one rare occasion that got his wife to deviate from her usual diet was when she was pregnant with the couple’s youngest child, daughter Harper, and she ended up eating something off his plate.

"It was the most amazing thing. One of my favourite evenings. I can't remember what it was, but I know she hasn't eaten it since then."

The couple have been married since 1999 and share three other children: Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

Beckham also revealed that he “secretly loved” being alone in the house because he could eat whatever he wanted, freely. To illustrate that point, he described the meal he enjoyed recently while isolating at home following a trip to Italy.

"I literally had two most amazing cuts of meat. One was a T-bone and I had some English wagyu, I poured one glass of the most amazing red wine that I treated myself to because I was on my own looking forward to watching the football in the afternoon on my own. So I set the barbecue up.”