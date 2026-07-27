Who is David Jonsson, the new Black Panther actor?

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 saw Marvel Studios thrilling fans in Hall H – and around the world – with a slew of updates and announcements on future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Among the biggest news was Academy Award-nominee Ryan Gosling headlining the new Ghost Rider movie and David Jonsson as the new Black Panther in the upcoming Black Panther 3 – with both movies set for release in 2028.

While Gosling needs no introduction, boasting a storied career of box office hits and critical darlings like Barbie and La La Land, David Jonsson is more of an enigma to general audiences.

So what do we know about the man who is set to be the next protector of Wakanda?

1. HE IS BRITISH

David Jonsson was born in London, England, in 1993, and is the youngest of four siblings.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art – the same institution attended by the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Ralph Fiennes and Sean Bean – Jonsson first made his on-screen acting debut in 2018 via the detective series Endeavour.

2. HIS BIG BREAK CAME IN 2023

After years of television roles, 2023 saw David Jonsson starring in his very first movie role, the romantic comedy Rye Lane, in which he played a man who was recently cheated on. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and immediately won over critics who praised its take on the rom-com genre and the chemistry between Jonsson and his co-star, Vivian Oparah.

The movie went on to win numerous industry awards, including the British Independent Film Awards and Black Reel Awards.