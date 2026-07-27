Who is David Jonsson, the new Black Panther actor?
British actor David Jonsson was recently unveiled as the new Black Panther. Jonsson will be playing the son of T'Challa.
San Diego Comic-Con 2026 saw Marvel Studios thrilling fans in Hall H – and around the world – with a slew of updates and announcements on future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Among the biggest news was Academy Award-nominee Ryan Gosling headlining the new Ghost Rider movie and David Jonsson as the new Black Panther in the upcoming Black Panther 3 – with both movies set for release in 2028.
While Gosling needs no introduction, boasting a storied career of box office hits and critical darlings like Barbie and La La Land, David Jonsson is more of an enigma to general audiences.
So what do we know about the man who is set to be the next protector of Wakanda?
1. HE IS BRITISH
David Jonsson was born in London, England, in 1993, and is the youngest of four siblings.
A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art – the same institution attended by the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Ralph Fiennes and Sean Bean – Jonsson first made his on-screen acting debut in 2018 via the detective series Endeavour.
2. HIS BIG BREAK CAME IN 2023
After years of television roles, 2023 saw David Jonsson starring in his very first movie role, the romantic comedy Rye Lane, in which he played a man who was recently cheated on. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and immediately won over critics who praised its take on the rom-com genre and the chemistry between Jonsson and his co-star, Vivian Oparah.
The movie went on to win numerous industry awards, including the British Independent Film Awards and Black Reel Awards.
3. HE IS A BAFTA WINNER BECAUSE OF THE ALIEN FRANCHISE
In 2025, David Jonsson earned one of the highest acting accolades: a BAFTA. The 78th British Academy Film Awards saw Jonsson winning the Rising Star Award for his portrayal of the android Andy in the 2024 horror film Alien: Romulus.
Critics loved the duality of Andy, with one calling him the "emotional heart" of the movie.
The movie went on to earn over US$350 million at the global box office and made David Jonsson a recognisable face among international audiences.
4. HE HAS MANY 'GUILTY PLEASURES'
In a past interview with Vogue, Jonsson revealed that he has many guilty pleasures, including watches, cars and motorcycles.
5. HIS CHARACTER IN BLACK PANTHER 3 ISN'T NEW
David Jonsson is set to play Toussaint – the son of T'Challa, the original main Black Panther, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.
Toussaint was first introduced in the mid-credits scene of 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he was played by a child actor.
In the scene, it was revealed that Toussaint was raised in secret and also bears a Wakandan name: T'Challa.
Given that Black Panther 3 is set to be released on Dec 15, 2028 – six years after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – it is unclear how Toussaint/T'Challa will be aged up to fit David Jonsson, who is currently in his thirties.
Some fans believe Black Panther 3 will include a major time jump, while others speculate that the events of 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars could reshape the MCU entirely.