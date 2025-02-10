Friends star David Schwimmer calls for Kanye West to be banned from X, following rapper's antisemitic posts

American actor-director David Schwimmer has called for "deranged" rapper Kanye West to be banned from X. The Friends star issued a plea to Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform, to remove West's account following a string of antisemetic posts, including messages in which he declared himself to be a Nazi and another in which he professed his "love" for Adolf Hitler.

Schwimmer took to Instagram to share a selection of West's recent comments and wrote: "This is so 2022.

"We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we can stop giving him a megaphone, Mr Musk.

"Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X.

"That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.

"His sick hate speech results in real-life violence against Jews [sic]."