Thai actress Davika Hoorne and actor-screenwriter Ter Chantavit are married
The celebrity couple said “I do” surrounded by hydrangeas, monks’ blessings and a touch of high-fashion sparkle.
It was just June this year when popular Thai actress, model and singer Davika Hoorne announced her engagement to actor and screenwriter Ter Chantavit, her boyfriend of seven years.
From Hoorne’s pinned post on Instagram on Monday (Nov 10), the wedding took place at the boutique hotel Maison Mystique in Khao Yai, Thailand.
Subsequent posts showed dreamy photos and videos of her and her new hubby walking down the aisle in a garden of hydrangeas and drapes as guests tossed white petals. In true Thai tradition, the newlyweds also received blessings from orange-robed monks.
The couple was dressed in Gucci, with the bride complementing her bustier gown with a veil, bouquet of white orchids – and that eye-popping 15-carat engagement ring that made its appearance in June.
Hoorne and Chantavit are one of Thailand’s most loved celebrity couples. They first met in 2013 on the horror-romance film, Pee Mak, where Hoorne played the lead role, and Chantavit was one of the movie's writers.
The pair later starred in the comedy-romance Chai Mai Jing Ying Tae (A Fake Tootsie) in 2017, and began dating in 2018.