Thai actress Davika Hoorne and actor-screenwriter Ter Chantavit are married

It was just June this year when popular Thai actress, model and singer Davika Hoorne announced her engagement to actor and screenwriter Ter Chantavit, her boyfriend of seven years.

From Hoorne’s pinned post on Instagram on Monday (Nov 10), the wedding took place at the boutique hotel Maison Mystique in Khao Yai, Thailand.

Subsequent posts showed dreamy photos and videos of her and her new hubby walking down the aisle in a garden of hydrangeas and drapes as guests tossed white petals. In true Thai tradition, the newlyweds also received blessings from orange-robed monks.