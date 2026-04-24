Dawn Yeoh on Star Awards 2026 loss: ‘I wish there had been one more winner’

That role also earned the actress four nominations this year – Best Supporting Actress, Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes, Most Hated Villain, and MYPICK! Best CP (Couple Pairing) with Emerald Hill on-screen partner Romeo Tan.

Yeoh, who has not bagged a single award at the ceremony despite being in showbiz for over 20 years, was seen as a front-runner for Best Supporting Actress ever since the nominations were announced.

Unfortunately, she ultimately lost out to Chen's Ah Zhu, a street con artist and gambler who raises young Xinniang (played by Young Talent Award winner Ivory Chia) in Emerald Hill.

After the Star Awards ceremony, Yeoh was nowhere to be seen. 8days.sg later found out through her manager that she "went to get changed and left almost immediately after".

"[We] didn't really hang around much after," said Yeoh's manager.

The actress, however, did take some time out while leaving to meet her fans waiting at the venue as some of them specially flew in from Penang to support her that night.