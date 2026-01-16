South Korean band Day6 to stage Singapore concert in April as part of 10th anniversary tour
Day6, which comprises Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon, will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 18.
Congratulations to Day6 fans in Singapore. The popular South Korean band announced on Friday (Jan 16) that it will stage a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 18 as part of its 10th anniversary tour, titled The Decade. This marks the first time that the quartet, which comprises Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon, is playing at the venue.
Day6's previous Singapore concert in 2024 was at The Star Theatre.
Tickets for the upcoming show will cost between S$158 and S$348 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
A presale session for Live Nation members will take place on Jan 22, from 10am to 11.59pm.
General sales will commence on Jan 23 from 10am onwards.
VIP ticketholders will be entitled to benefits, including access to a soundcheck session and an exclusive photocard with a printed autograph.
Formed in 2015 under JYP Entertainment – the agency behind Twice, Stray Kids and Itzy – Day 6 is currently one of South Korea's biggest bands, consistently topping the country's music charts and selling out large venues such as Goyang Stadium.
Among Day6's biggest hits are Time Of Our Life, Welcome To The Show and Melt Down.