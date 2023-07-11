Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman in classic Wolverine costume on Deadpool 3 set
Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men movies remains one of the most iconic superhero performances of all time. Jackman has received acclaim from fans and critics for the nuance and brutality he brings to the X-Men icon.
Yet, a common criticism of the X-Men movies is that not once did Jackman wear Wolverine's signature yellow-and-blue suit in the nine movies he's appeared in.
All that changed on Monday night (Jul 10) when actor Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of himself and Jackman in their new superhero suits on the set of Deadpool 3, with the caption "Don't blink".
Jackman's costume appeared to take inspiration from the Astonishing X-Men run in Marvel Comics where Wolverine had a tactical suit that was mostly yellow, save for a few blue accents.
Even Reynolds' Deadpool costume got a few minor updates; his suit is now in a much brighter red and his mask sports bigger black eyes – mirroring Deadpool's look in the comics.
As Reynolds' picture became viral, fans expressed their happiness at finally being able to see a comic-accurate Wolverine costume after 23 years.
A few social media accounts even tried to enhance Ryan Reynolds' original picture, in order to get a better view of the new suits.
Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024. The film marks the first Deadpool movie to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, following The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 21st Century Fox.
In September 2022, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine – years after his supposed swan song in 2017's Logan.