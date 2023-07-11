Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman in classic Wolverine costume on Deadpool 3 set

All that changed on Monday night (Jul 10) when actor Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of himself and Jackman in their new superhero suits on the set of Deadpool 3, with the caption "Don't blink".

Jackman's costume appeared to take inspiration from the Astonishing X-Men run in Marvel Comics where Wolverine had a tactical suit that was mostly yellow, save for a few blue accents.

Even Reynolds' Deadpool costume got a few minor updates; his suit is now in a much brighter red and his mask sports bigger black eyes – mirroring Deadpool's look in the comics.