Another 70 Teochew screenings of Dear You added after repeated sellouts

Another 70 commercial screenings of the Chinese box-office hit Dear You have been added in Singapore following overwhelming demand for its original Teochew-language version.

Distributors Clover Films and Golden Village (GV) announced the additional screenings on Jul 1, less than a week after 40 extra screenings sold out within three hours of tickets going on sale.

In addition to the 70 commercial screenings, Clover Films and GV said they will partner with grassroots and community organisations to organise another 30 community screenings, aimed at bringing the film to more seniors.

Tickets for the new commercial screenings will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday (Jul 2) through Golden Village and Shaw box office counters, as well as their online booking platforms.

The expanded run will take place from Jul 3 to 12, and will be shown across nine cinema locations, including the recently added outlets GV Bugis+, GV Cineleisure, Shaw Lido and Shaw JEM.

"The enthusiastic response to the Teochew-language screenings of Dear You has been truly heartening," Clover Films managing director Lim Teck said.

"We are pleased to expand the showcase with additional screenings across more cinemas to meet audience demand. We hope the film continues to spark conversations across generations and encourages more people to embrace and preserve our culture."

Directed and co-written by Lan Hongchun, Dear You tells the story of a family separated across generations, exploring themes of migration, sacrifice and the tradition of Chinese migrants sending letters and remittances home to their families in China.

The film has grossed more than 1.8 billion yuan (US$265 million) in China.

In Singapore, the original Teochew-language screenings have received significant public interest. The screenings have repeatedly sold out and sparked wider discussions about dialects, Chinese cultural heritage and Singapore's language policies.