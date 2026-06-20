Dear You gets 8 additional Teochew screenings after sell-out run

Theatre chain Golden Village (GV) and film distributor Clover Films have added eight more screenings of Dear You in its original Teochew language.

The additional screenings will take place from Jun 25 to 29 at GVmax at GV VivoCity. Tickets will go on sale at 3pm on Jun 22 via GV's box office counters and online channels.

The move comes after all eight of the Chinese film's previously announced Teochew-language screenings, held from Jun 18 to 21, sold out.

Directed and co-written by Lan Hongchun, Dear You follows two interconnected timelines: a grandson searching for his long-lost grandfather in present-day Thailand, and a newly married man who leaves China for Southeast Asia during the 1940s in search of work.

The film has become one of China's biggest box-office successes this year, grossing more than 1.7 billion yuan (S$322 million).

In an earlier statement to CNA Lifestyle, an Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) spokesperson said the film's original Teochew version could be screened at premieres, festivals and niche events, in addition to the Mandarin-dubbed version.

"This is in line with the current approach where full dialect films can be screened at festivals and niche events to provide access to such content for those who wish to view the film in its original language," the spokesperson said. "This continues to support the bilingual policy which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans."

Clover Films managing director Lim Teck welcomed the approval for additional screenings.

"The overwhelming audience response has shown how strongly the film's themes of family, heritage and migration resonate with local viewers," he said in a statement on Friday (Jun 19).

"These additional sessions not only allow more audiences the choice to experience the film in its original language, but also help preserve and celebrate an important part of our cultural identity."