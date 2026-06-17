Hit Chinese film Dear You to open in Singapore with Mandarin-dubbed screenings
The Chinese film, which was filmed almost entirely in the Teochew dialect, has become a box office success in China, grossing over 1.7 billion yuan (S$322 million).
After dominating the box office in China, the hit Chinese film Dear You is set to open in Singapore cinemas on Thursday (Jun 18) – and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has confirmed that a Mandarin-dubbed version of the film will be screened commercially for the general public.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, an IMDA spokesperson said that Dear You's original Teochew version will be screened at the premiere and will also be available for subsequent festival and niche screenings.
"This is in line with [the] current approach where full dialect films can be screened at festivals/niche events to provide access to such content for those who wish to view the film in its original language," added the spokesperson.
"This continues to support the bilingual policy which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language amongst Chinese Singaporeans."
Theatre chain Golden Village will also hold screenings of Dear You in its original Teochew dialect at its VivoCity outlet from Jun 18 to 21. However, all eight screenings are currently sold out.
Directed and co-written by Lan Hongchun, Dear You follows two timelines: a grandson who embarks on a present-day search for his long-lost grandfather in Thailand, and a newlywed man who leaves his hometown in China during wartime in the 1940s, travelling to Southeast Asia in search of jobs to support his family.
It has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, grossing over 1.7 billion yuan (S$322 million) in China.