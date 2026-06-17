Hit Chinese film Dear You to open in Singapore with Mandarin-dubbed screenings

After dominating the box office in China, the hit Chinese film Dear You is set to open in Singapore cinemas on Thursday (Jun 18) – and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has confirmed that a Mandarin-dubbed version of the film will be screened commercially for the general public.

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, an IMDA spokesperson said that Dear You's original Teochew version will be screened at the premiere and will also be available for subsequent festival and niche screenings.

"This is in line with [the] current approach where full dialect films can be screened at festivals/niche events to provide access to such content for those who wish to view the film in its original language," added the spokesperson.

"This continues to support the bilingual policy which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language amongst Chinese Singaporeans."