Singer Debbie Gibson to stage Singapore concert in August, VIP ticket holders will get solo photo with her

American singer-actress Debbie Gibson, 55, will be returning to Singapore this August to stage her Newstalgia concert. The Lost In Your Eyes songstress is set to delight fans at Gateway Theatre on Aug 21, two years after her last show in the country.

The concert will see Gibson performing her evergreen hits like No More Rhyme, Foolish Beat, We Could Be Together and more.

Fans can get tickets via Ticketmaster from Thursday (Apr 23), with prices ranging between S$122 and S$300.

VIP ticket holders will even get to take a solo photo with Gibson after the show.