Singer Debbie Gibson to stage Singapore concert in August, VIP ticket holders will get solo photo with her
Debbie Gibson will be performing at Gateway Theatre on Aug 21 as part of her Newstalgia tour.
American singer-actress Debbie Gibson, 55, will be returning to Singapore this August to stage her Newstalgia concert. The Lost In Your Eyes songstress is set to delight fans at Gateway Theatre on Aug 21, two years after her last show in the country.
The concert will see Gibson performing her evergreen hits like No More Rhyme, Foolish Beat, We Could Be Together and more.
Fans can get tickets via Ticketmaster from Thursday (Apr 23), with prices ranging between S$122 and S$300.
VIP ticket holders will even get to take a solo photo with Gibson after the show.
Debbie Gibson released her debut album Out Of The Blue in 1987 at the age of 16. Her follow-up release Electric Youth became one of Singapore's best-selling albums in 1989, spawning the hit tracks Lost In Your Eyes and Electric Youth.
Gibson has also branched out to musical theatre, playing Eponine in Les Miserables on Broadway and Sandy in a West End production of Grease.