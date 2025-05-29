Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness feels 'liberated' after breakup
Deborra-Lee Furness, the former wife of Australian actor Hugh Jackman, has released a statement about her 2023 split from the Wolverine star.
Deborra-Lee Furness has found "liberation and freedom" following her split from Hugh Jackman.
The 69-year-old actress said she gained so much "knowledge and wisdom" after overcoming the heartbreak from her breakup with the Hollywood star.
Furness, who announced her separation from Jackman back in September 2023, told The Daily Mail: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep. However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us.
"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.
"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."
Nonetheless, Furness added that she also learnt some important "lessons" from her relationship with Jackman.
She said: "We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.
"We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognise and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful."
Furness and Jackman share two children: Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.
Jackman is now seeing theatre actress Sutton Foster.