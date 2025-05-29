Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness feels 'liberated' after breakup

Deborra-Lee Furness has found "liberation and freedom" following her split from Hugh Jackman.

The 69-year-old actress said she gained so much "knowledge and wisdom" after overcoming the heartbreak from her breakup with the Hollywood star.

Furness, who announced her separation from Jackman back in September 2023, told The Daily Mail: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep. However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us.

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."