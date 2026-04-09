Dee Hsu credits pickleball and a close friend for helping her through grief after her sister Barbie Hsu's death
With model Janet Chia’s persistence, what started as reluctant games of pickleball became a turning point in Dee Hsu's recovery.
Taiwanese host Dee Hsu returned to her web talk show Dee Girls Talk after nearly a year away following the sudden death of her sister, actress Barbie Hsu – and unexpectedly credits an unlikely sport for helping her get there: pickleball.
Barbie Hsu died of pneumonia during a family trip to Japan in February 2025.
In the months that followed, Dee Hsu, 47, withdrew from the spotlight, grappling with grief and what she described as one of the lowest points in her life.
In a recent episode of Dee Girls Talk, she shared how close friend, model and Taipei 101 chairperson Janet Chia, as well as pickleball played a key role in pulling her out of that slump.
Dee Hsu recalled how Chia, who had been travelling in Osaka, immediately rushed to be by her side in Tokyo after hearing news of Barbie Hsu’s death.
Later, when Dee Hsu shut herself in at home and sank deeper into depression, Chia and her husband “dragged” her out to play pickleball.
“At that time, I really couldn’t leave the house,” Dee Hsu said through tears. “I felt like I needed more time. I just wanted to sink into [the sadness].”
Meals and conversations weren’t enough to lift her spirits, especially as her mother was also struggling with grief. That’s when Chia tried a different approach.
“One day she told me, ‘Do you know there’s this thing called pickleball?’” Dee Hsu recounted. “I said I didn’t even know what that was. She told me it’s more fun than badminton and easier than tennis, then said, ‘Come downstairs and play.’”
Dee Hsu refused, but Chia wouldn’t take no for an answer.
She and her husband showed up at her home with tape, paddles and a net, setting up a makeshift court on the spot.
“We even taped out the lines ourselves,” Chia said. “We just wanted to find a way to get her out.”
Dee Hsu laughed as she remembered being “forced” downstairs. “She told me, ‘I’m coming to your house right now – you come down immediately,’ so I went.”
After a few sessions, and even bringing in a coach, Dee Hsu noticed a shift.
“I realised exercise can change a person's mood, and gradually, I became more cheerful,” she said.
She added that Chia's persistence made all the difference.
“She’s someone who never gives up,” Dee Hsu shared. “I kept rejecting her at first, but she kept pulling me out.”
After experiencing the benefits, she also introduced pickleball to her family, including her mother, allowing them to heal together.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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