Dee Hsu credits pickleball and a close friend for helping her through grief after her sister Barbie Hsu's death

Taiwanese host Dee Hsu returned to her web talk show Dee Girls Talk after nearly a year away following the sudden death of her sister, actress Barbie Hsu – and unexpectedly credits an unlikely sport for helping her get there: pickleball.

Barbie Hsu died of pneumonia during a family trip to Japan in February 2025.

In the months that followed, Dee Hsu, 47, withdrew from the spotlight, grappling with grief and what she described as one of the lowest points in her life.

In a recent episode of Dee Girls Talk, she shared how close friend, model and Taipei 101 chairperson Janet Chia, as well as pickleball played a key role in pulling her out of that slump.

Dee Hsu recalled how Chia, who had been travelling in Osaka, immediately rushed to be by her side in Tokyo after hearing news of Barbie Hsu’s death.

Later, when Dee Hsu shut herself in at home and sank deeper into depression, Chia and her husband “dragged” her out to play pickleball.

“At that time, I really couldn’t leave the house,” Dee Hsu said through tears. “I felt like I needed more time. I just wanted to sink into [the sadness].”

Meals and conversations weren’t enough to lift her spirits, especially as her mother was also struggling with grief. That’s when Chia tried a different approach.