Festive fashion: Stars in their Deepavali outfits send greetings to fans
Here's a look at how celebrities in Singapore and around the world are celebrating the festival of lights.

Ebi Shankara and Nithiyia Rao celebrate their son's first Deepavali. (Photo: Instagram/Ebishankara)

May Seah
May Seah
04 Nov 2021 03:15PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 03:22PM)
It's a time of festivities as Deepavali is being celebrated all over the world today.

Our favourite celebrities, both local and international, have made the extra effort to commemorate the festival with smiles, well wishes for their fans and followers, and their best outfits.

Here's a look at how some of them turned out for the occasion and how they celebrated.

EBI SHANKARA

Deepavali this year is special for Ebi Shankara and his wife Nithiyia Rao as they've welcomed a new little addition to their family.

PAVITHERA RENUKA MICHELE

Pavithera Renuka Michele channelled princess vibes for the Amarkala Deepavali countdown show on Vasantham.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra got glammed up to wish everyone "love, light and happiness."

TEJASSWI PRAKASH

Tejasswi Prakash luxed up her look by adding metallic elements like a burnished silk saree and gold-coloured belt.

KARTHIKEYAN S

Karthikeyan kept it simple but chic in a vibrant blue.

VICKNESVARI VADIVALAGAN

Vicknesvari has a quaint charm in this outfit she wore for Vasantham's Deepavali music video.

MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy went with a non-conventional outfit with voluminous sleeves and a poofy skirt.

ESHA GUPTA

Esha Gupta stepped out in a deep purple outfit with ruffles and blingy accessories.

Source: CNA/my

