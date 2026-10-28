Singer Demi Lovato assures fans she's 'fine' after hospitalisation over possible allergic reaction

Demi Lovato has assured fans that she’s “fine” after sparking concern with a hospital selfie.

The 34-year-old American singer had shared a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Oct 27), which showed her arm with an IV needle and a hospital bracelet around her wrist.

Over the top of the post, which has now been deleted, she wrote: “Soooooo I’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!”

After deleting the image, Lovato then followed up by telling fans: “I’m fine!!”

She then deleted that post too.

A source told TMZ of the situation: “Demi didn't stay overnight and was discharged shortly after checking in to be evaluated. Her symptoms subsided pretty quickly.”

Whatever her health issue, Lovato had the support of her husband Jutes – whose real name is Jordan Lutes – whom she married in May 2025.

She spoke recently about her bond with her other half while chatting to Kerry Washington on her Street You Grew Up On podcast.

Lovato said: “It’s such a gift. He’s brought so much joy into my life. I wouldn’t have gotten to this place had I not put in the work first.

“I wouldn’t have been able to appreciate the gift of having the love of my life come into the picture had I still been wrapped up in some of the issues that I had had in the past.

“But I think he brought so much peace and joy and serenity into my life. I’m just so – I do feel like I’ve found my home in him. At the end of the day, I don’t come home to an award, you know what I mean?

“I come home to my dogs and my husband, and that’s what brings me joy.”