Massive 21,000 sq ft Demon Slayer exhibition to open in Singapore in January
The global hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is bringing its biggest immersive exhibition to Singapore for the first time, its only stop in Southeast Asia.
Singapore fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, take note. The anime juggernaut is set to make its Singapore debut with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Total Concentration Exhibition, a massive 21,000 sq ft experience opening from Jan 24 to Mar 15, 2026 at the former Singapore Sports Hub Library.
The event marks the only Southeast Asian stop of the exhibition in 2026.
Spread over two floors, the exhibition promises a multi-sensory, 45-minute experience that lets visitors relive the anime’s most memorable moments through life-sized sets, dynamic visuals and sound design that recreate the intensity of each battle.
Fans can walk through spaces inspired by the Final Selection at Mount Fujikasane, explore the Demon Slayer Corps Headquarters, and even step inside life-sized Mugen Train carriages from 2020's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.
Other key zones include House of Demons, a chilling showcase of Kibutsuji Muzan’s Infinity Castle complete with ambient effects and illustrations of iconic demons; Battle of Mount Natagumo, a tribute to the anime’s signature Breathing Styles, featuring interactive photo spots and original artwork; Kimetsu Academy, a light-hearted detour into the spin-off series imagining the characters’ lives in a modern school setting; and Entertainment District, a playful space where visitors can peek through fusuma (sliding panels) to discover hidden surprises.
Animation studio Ufotable has created a set of Singapore-exclusive chibi characters, each inspired by familiar local landmarks. These designs will only be available at this exhibition and can be purchased at the on-site 1,000 sq ft retail store.
The store will also feature a full range of limited-edition merchandise, apparel and collectibles for die-hard fans looking to take a piece of the experience home.
Tickets will be released in phases via Pelago and Klook and can only be purchased online. Early bird ticket sales begin Nov 26.