Massive 21,000 sq ft Demon Slayer exhibition to open in Singapore in January

Singapore fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, take note. The anime juggernaut is set to make its Singapore debut with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Total Concentration Exhibition, a massive 21,000 sq ft experience opening from Jan 24 to Mar 15, 2026 at the former Singapore Sports Hub Library.

The event marks the only Southeast Asian stop of the exhibition in 2026.

Spread over two floors, the exhibition promises a multi-sensory, 45-minute experience that lets visitors relive the anime’s most memorable moments through life-sized sets, dynamic visuals and sound design that recreate the intensity of each battle.